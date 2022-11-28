North Yorkshire fire crew tackles chimney fire in Harrogate caused by wood burner

A fire crew from Harrogate responded to a chimney fire in Harrogate at the weekend.

A crew from Harrogate responded to a chimney fire at a residential address on St John’s Road on Saturday at 6.05pm.

Fire fighters used water to dowse the fire in the wood burner causing steam to extinguish any fire in the chimney.

The crew carried out a thermal scan to confirm the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, last Friday at 9.34am Harrogate fire crews assisted a male stuck in a lift.

Crews used lift keys to allow the male to exit the lift.

The same day saw a crew from Harrogate respond to a report of a vehicle on fire on Menwith Hill Road in Harrogate at 5.49pm.

Crews extinguished the fire and dampened the vehicle down before isolating the battery and making the vehicle safe.

Crews cordoned off the area and left the incident with the police to await recovery.

Yesterday, Sunday, a Knaresborough fire crew responded to a chimney fire at Reas Lane, Marton cum Grafton at 3.59pm which was out on their arrival.

A thermal camera was used to check for residual hotspots, and the hearth was cleaned for the elderly occupants.

On the same day, a Harrogate crew was dispatched to Linton Lane, Spofforth at 2.59pm to assist an ambulance with a wheelchair user who had become trapped in the footwell of a car due to the driver braking sharply.