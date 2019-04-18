North Yorks town: 'Best place to live in UK'

The staggering rise in a small picturesque North Yorkshire town's national profile recently has changed the daily nature of its high street - and brought swift economic benefits.

With the sight of film crews and journalists Pateley Bridge town centre threatening to become nearly as ubiqitous as its award-winning pork pies, the latest media outlet to turn the spotlight on Pateley was the Sunday Times.

As part of a prominent feature in the national newspaper, the town was given its own space as one of the “Best Places To Live In The UK 2019.”

Free beer at Harrogate bar as it celebrates first birthday



Nidderdale Chamber of Trade chair Keith Tordoff MBE said: “For Pateley Bridge to be included in the prestigious Sunday Times best places to live in the country for the third year in a row is a great achievement and accolade for the area.

“There is no doubt that Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale businesses are benefiting from the amount of media coverage.

“Businesses owners such as Kendalls Farm Butchers (Paul Kendall) Tim Ledbetter Sypeland Outdoors, Donna Clark and Just Delicious Cafe.

“All these businesses and others have said what a positive impact the coverage has had on their business.”

The criteria for the judging in the Sunday Times coverage included looking at what amenities the area had to offer, how the community works together and, for the first time, air quality.

The published article, which was read or viewed by millions of people, recognised Pateley Bridge as having one of the best traditional high streets in the country with a local community who work together, as shown best by its preparations in the Britain In Bloom competition. The Sunday Times also recognised Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale area not only for its magnificent scenery but also for the quality of its air.

Media attention may not be everyone’s cup of tea in the down-to-earth Dales but business leader Keith Tordoff says that the column inches are bringing a practical boost to the town’s shops and businesses.

Keith Tordoff said: “As a result of the TV programme Britain In Bloom and the Sunday Times article we have had visitors from Cheshire ,Wales, Scotland London in fact all over saying they have come because of seeing or reading about Pateley Bridge.

“Pateley High Street is now usually busy every day, where as there used to be quiet days during the week.

“While other town’s high streets are suffering and in decline Pateley Bridge is on a high.

“We have no empty shops and I personally have two names of people who are waiting for empty units so that they can rent them.”

Dear Reader: Why cycling events are great + making a point at Harrogate Town