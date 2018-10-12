North of England’s first major cycle expo launches in Harrogate

The first major bike expo in the North of England has launched today, with Harrogate welcoming some of the industry’s biggest names and brands.

Cycle Expo Yorkshire began today (Friday, October 12) with a trade and press event, before the doors are opened to the public this Saturday and Sunday (October 13 and 14). The expo covers a range of cycling disciplines, mountain bike trials, and a closed circuit race, flatland BMX championships and virtual races.

There will be sofa sessions with star cyclists Lizzie Deignan, Ruby Isaac, Andy Tennant, Scott Thwaites, Jack Carthy and BMX world record holder, Matti Hemmings. As well as trade stands and exhibitions from the biggest to the smallest brands in the industry, visitors will also have countless opportunities to put the bikes on show to the test.

The three day event at the Yorkshire Event Centre will serve as a forerunner to the UCI World Road Championships, which arrives in town in September, 2019.

To buy tickets and find out more go to www.cycleexpo.co.uk