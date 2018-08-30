Nominations now open for the Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars

The awards are an annual showcase and celebration of our district’s extraordinary volunteers and unsung heroes. Over the past 10 years, the event has recognised the contribution of more than 3,000 volunteers.

The Volunteering Oscars were devised by the former Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, John Fox. John’s theme for his mayoral year was volunteering. He wanted to celebrate the tremendous work done by volunteers across the district.

He also wanted to raise the profile of volunteering, to encourage more people to give their time.

The categories for this year’s awards include: young volunteer of the year; care volunteer of the year; community volunteer of the year; environment volunteer of the year; sports volunteer; volunteering team of the year; new volunteer of the year; trustee of the year; organisation of the year; volunteer of the year; lifetime volunteer; corporate engagement, and unsung hero awards for Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge, and Nidderdale.

A new award for volunteer team of the year has been introduced for the first time this year - recognising a group of volunteers who have worked together over the past 12 months.

The awards will also recognise charities and community groups who are celebrating milestones. John said: “We are again recognising those voluntary organisations across the Harrogate district who are celebrating a special anniversary. Last year we celebrated the Province of Yorkshire, West Riding for 200 years, Darley Memorial Hall for 70 years and the Ripon Walled Garden for 25 years.”

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on November 2 at the Old Swan Hotel, starting at 7pm.

John said: “I encourage all readers to nominate a volunteer or group of volunteers, to thank them for all they do in our community.”

Readers can nominate online at www.harcvs.org.uk.

Nominations close at 9pm on October 8.

If you would prefer to fill in a paper nomination form, contact John Fox: email volunteeroscars1@gmail.com or call 01423 540541