No serious injuries after almost 30 collisions across North Yorkshire

Police say no serious injuries have been sustained in almost 30 road traffic collisions reported across the county today.

Between midnight and 11am today (Thursday, March 8) North Yorkshire Police say the incidents, including one involving eight vehicles on Church Lane in Pannal, have been mostly related to weather conditions.

A NYP spokesperson said: "The following collisions have been reported across the county since midnight to 11am on 8 March. No reports of any serious injury, most related to weather conditions."

Further incidents were also reported across the district, including a six vehicle collision on the B6265 at Great Ouseburn, two vehicles on Century Walk in Harrogate and a single vehicle in North Stainley which collided with a telegraph pole.

No further details could be provided by police on these incidents but they include:

A Six vehicle collision on the B6265 at Great Ouseburn

Little Ouseburn, 2 vehicles

Allerton Park 2 veh

Montpellier Hill Harrogate 1 veh

Church Lane, Pannal, Harrogate 8 vehicles

Century Walk Harrogate, 2 veh

Darley Carr, Menwith, car into wall

North Stainley, veh into telegraph pole

Pottery Lane, Ripon, 1 veh