No extra police support for UCI Road World Championships, Harrogate councillors told

Harrogate won't receive any extra police reinforcements for the UCI Road World Championships, despite the event being set to attract hundreds of thousands of onlookers to the district in September.

Local police will instead stretch their resources across the region to tackle a slight rise in crime that police are predicting will occur during the cycling competition.

Councillors were updated on police preparation for the championships by North Yorkshire Police's inspector for Harrogate Rural, Steve Breen, at an overview and scrutiny meeting this week.

During questioning, Liberal democrat leader Pat Marsh asked whether local police will receive additional support from neighbouring districts.

Insp Breen stated that managing the event would be done solely by the local authority, with North Yorkshire Police to utilise all their resources available to them.

“In terms of community policing, it's up to me me and Penny (Inspector Penny Taylor) to make the best of it," Insp Breen said.

“No one's getting any leave, no one's getting any days off”.

Insp Breen said that pre-emptive police work conducted so far led them to anticipate a temporary rise across all crime categories during the cycling championships.

“A little bit more of everything is the general analysis,” Insp Breen said.

"We're not expecting a huge rise in any one particular crime."

He added that the overall rise could solely be attributed to the "huge volume of people" visiting the district.

The championship will take place for nine days from September 21 to 29, with up to 250,000 fans expected to descend upon North Yorkshire to view the cycling action.

Cabinet member for housing and safer communities Mike Chambers said after the meeting he was confident North Yorkshire Police would be "well able to provide the necessary policing for such an event".

He added that local police had plenty of crowd management experience from co-ordinating similar events such as the Tour De France and Tour De Yorkshire.

"I don't have any major concerns that North Yorkshire Police can do the job required of them and they've shown in the past that they can do it," he said.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter