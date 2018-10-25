Night of glitz and glamour to mark 30 years of Saint Michael's Hospice

Saint Michael’s Pearl Dinner took place on Saturday October 20 at the Pavilions of Harrogate, charting three remarkable decades of local hospice care.

Guests were welcomed with a sparkling drinks reception of classic cocktails courtesy of Spirit of Harrogate, the home of Slingsby Gin.

Acorn Committee founder Louise Hanen (third from right) and party

The black tie celebration, hosted by Saint Michael’s trustee and Editor-in-Chief Yorkshire Weeklies, Jean MacQuarrie, was a unique opportunity to share the story of local hospice care since the charity’s foundation more than 30 years ago.

On arrival, attendees were invited to browse a gallery of very special portraits featuring volunteers, staff, supporters and people touched by the care Saint Michael’s offers.

Guests were then seated for a sumptuous four course menu of dishes created for Saint Michael’s by Kings Catering, followed by an auction led by George Allen of Harrogate Auction Centre, known for his involvement with BBC’s Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

The evening culminated in live entertainment provided by party band The Crazy Knights and sponsored by furniture store, Smiths the Rink.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: “The Pearl Dinner was a celebration of all that we continue to achieve together with our remarkable community.

“Food, music, joy and laughter often characterise special celebrations, and at Saint Michael’s we know that these things can be particularly important to the families using our services.

“We were honoured to share this anniversary celebration with supporters, volunteers, staff, partners and those at the heart of all we do: patients and families.

“And it is thanks to the amazing support of our community that Saint Michael’s can continue to make celebrations and lasting memories possible for local families – from birthdays and anniversaries to weddings – helping them to make the most of their time together with loved ones.”

This year Saint Michael’s plans to spend £6 million providing care and support to local families affected by terminal illness and bereavement, and all funds raised as part of the event help the hospice reach out to more people across the Harrogate district.

Tony added: “A heartfelt thank you goes to everyone who made the evening so memorable, from those who attended as guests, donated their time, skills, services or quality auction lots; almost £30,000 has been raised so far, with funds continuing to come in to support local families.”

