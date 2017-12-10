Nidderdale Voices – Martin Dunleavy

Martin Dunleavy has been the leader of Nidderdale Scouts for over 25 years and on 28 October this year was announced as the Nidderdale Community Hero.

Despite retiring as Scout Leader this year Martin continues to fundraise and will be hosting a stall at Pateley Bridge Christmas Late night opening on Friday 15 December.

Martin Dunleavy, second left, receives the Nidderdale Community Hero award along with Paul Lambert.

Martin also holds his annual Christmas Carvery (raising money for the scouts) on Saturday 16 December at Bewerley Park Centre. Tickets are £22.50 per person, Children £12.50. Booking is essential by contacting Martin on 01423 711715.

Tell us a bit about yourself

I was born in Ripon and am a chef by profession. I came to Pateley Bridge to cover sick leave for six months; that was 26 years ago! For the last 35 years I have been a full time fund raiser and scout leader.

Describe a typical day for you?

Up at five most days; I work in the kitchens at Bewerley Park Outdoor Education Centre, catering the breakfast and lunch sessions for an average to 120 people each day.

In the afternoon I might have look around Pateley Bridge shops, organise scout nights and events, maybe pop into the Crown or Oak for a pint and later on a game of snooker at the Club.

What would be your perfect day out?

Anything scout related, camping, hiking, discovering new areas. I love to encourage the kids to try something different whether that be food, activities or adventures.

What is your favourite part of the Dales?

Don’t have a favourite part, I love the whole area, you can never tire of God’s Own Country.

Which is your favourite Nidderdale business?

Again I don’t have a favourite, I try to use local and support local as all the shop owners are obliging and have a wonderful knowledge of their product/produce etc.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in Nidderdale?

The excellent push to promote tourism in the area.

What would you say to recommend Nidderdale?

We should continue to be imaginative to encourage people to visit our area whilst maintaining the excellent quaint integrity of the villages.We must

What makes Nidderdale so special?

The Nidderdale Agricultural show, the people, stunning scenery and we have some wonderful activities on our doorstep, particularly things like the 1940s weekend and more recently the Tour de France/Yorkshire.

If there is one thing you could change, what would it be?

More activities for the Dales teenagers. That would be great.