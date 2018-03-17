Nidderdale Voices: David Gomersall

David Gomersall lives at Middlesmoor. He is in his early 60s and is a third generation builder and stone mason.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I came to Nidderdale 16 years ago from Bingley. I have followed in my father’ and grandfather’s footsteps going into the building trade. I love working with stone and there is no better place to be doing this than in Nidderdale. I am also a film extra appearing in films, ideally historic ones.

Describe a typical day for you.

Always an early start hoping the weather will be good so that I can start building work. I can be building a stone wall laying a patio restoring a barn, the projects are varied which is something that I love about my work.

What would be your perfect day out?

Going for a walk with friends in Nidderdale admiring the views and wildlife.

What’s your favourite part of the Dale?

That’s a simple one to answer – Nidderdale!

Which is your favourite Nidderdale business?

I think it is fantastic that we have so many wonderful independent businesses. I do enjoy walking down to How Stean Gorge to have my breakfast or going for lunch on a Sunday at the Crown Middlesmoor with a good cup of tea. I must mention Pateley Pizza on Pateley Bridge High Street which has just opened where I can get a fantastic pizza on an evening and the people who run it are really friendly.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in Nidderdale?

The closure of the HSBC bank on Pateley Bridge High Street – very disappointing.

What makes Nidderdale so special?

The people and Pateley Bridge High Street which makes Nidderdale very special because it still has a fantastic range of independent shops.

What would you say to recommend Nidderdale?

You need to visit Nidderdale to see stunning scenery amazing wildlife and enjoy the wonderful walks. When out walking I meet people who have come from throughout this country and around the world. All who I meet say how wonderful the area is and that they will be returning.

If there’s one thing you could change what would it be?

Having worked with stone all my life and loving tradition, it would be fantastic if the High Street, rather than Tarmac, was cobbles once again.