Nidderdale's talent shines in exciting contest

Talented performers from across Nidderdale have been recognised and showcased in a joyously inspirational and exciting contest

The atmosphere was electric at St Cuthbert's Church in Pateley Bridge, as audiences were treated to a spectacular line of entertainment for Nidderdale's Got Talent.

Evie Richards and Lizzie Parkin were deservingly crowned the overall winners, who delivered a breathtaking duet of the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah, but everyone who took part did themselves, and Nidderdale, proud.

Cheryl Barber, who reviewed the show, said: "Like every member of that packed audience in St Cuthbert’s Church, I was bowled over by the performers who plucked up the courage to take to the stage, spanning from six years old to seniors.

"Yes, they all had talent in spades, and this was a wonderful platform for a wide range of singers, musicians, poets and performance artists, but there was another more elusive, magical element which took me by surprise. This was a combination of community spirit, pride and endeavour, which lifted it to quite another level.

"I expected to applaud, but I didn’t expect to be rooted to the spot, unable to speak, and pretending I had something in my eye.

"The whole uplifting, inspirational show gets the golden buzzer. It now looks set to be an annual event and will surely become one of the highlights of the Nidderdale calendar. At the risk of sounding cheesy, everyone who took part was a winner."

At just six years old, hugely talented Thora Vardy enthralled the audience with her poetry, as did Scarlett Robinson with her beautiful and stunningly executed piano recital.

Rebecca Hugill also gave it her all with a jaw-dropping freestyle football demonstration.

Cheryl said: "Congratulations to all who took part, including the audition runners up, and thanks also to the many people who made it all possible: judges Emma Lees, Rebecca Jack and (for audition) Keith Dale, all so empathetic and supportive; technical guru Jason Dobson who masterminded the sound; backstage and refreshment crews who counted votes and produced interval tea and cake; and last but not least, the two highly entertaining MCs Rev Darryl Hall and Nevin Ward who made a cracking team."