Nidderdale Pharmacy goes the extra mile to support patients through difficult times this Christmas

Extending this network also includes sponsoring meals on Christmas Day, continuing with Covid clinics, helping with minor injuries and all while welcoming a new member to the team.

Rural areas understand community medical aid is fundamental whilst many may suffer without access to transport as services are limited over the Christmas bank holiday stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind the Pharmacy staff are sacrificing their own holiday time to assist those inevitable needs.

Pharmacy opening times extended for Christmas to support rural areas.

The Pharmacy has also joined forces with The Willow restaurant to sponsor meals on Christmas Day for patients living alone and unable to provide themselves with a nutritious and hot dinner.

Pharmacist Samina Khan says she is keen to offer the extra aid at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to let everyone in Nidderdale know that we are opening both Boxing Day 11am-3pm and New Years Day 11am-3pm for all patients convenience,” she said.

“Also, we are still doing Covid clinics and would like to publicly thank everyone for volunteering under the scheme as it has only been possible with you. Please get in touch if you know someone who needs a Christmas dinner, we are in support with The Willow providing the meals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Ninness long time restaurant owner of The Willow describes what the meal service provides: "For those that live alone we are delivering a full Christmas dinner and a pudding with a sandwich and homemade mince pie. We can still take on more deliveries so get in touch and please don’t struggle alone”

Rural areas in North Yorkshire have relied on these lifelines during which community hubs, local trades and pharmacies continue to counter the struggle by connecting and communicating to provide aid where it is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad