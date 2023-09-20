Nidderdale company 'Make it Wild' celebrates BBC Make a Difference Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr and Mrs Neave have been recognised for their commitment to restoring nature in North Yorkshire over the last 13 years, having establish new nature reserves across nine sites, several of them in Nidderdale in the Harrogate district.

Mrs Neave said: "It's a huge honour to be recognised this way. We would be helping nature anyway,but to receive the award really affirms what we are doing and spurs us on to do more."

Mr Neave added: "It's wonderful because this award gives wildlife habitat creation a high profile and it will hopefully inspire more people to spend time helping and appreciating nature."

The couple were up against tough competition in the Green category including a litter-picking team and a hedgehog conservation group.

The category was judged by Emmerdale star, Claire King, who felt Make it Wild really had made a difference with its long-standing dedication to conservation.

They are returning over 400 acres to nature and have planted 60,000 trees, dug 20 ponds and scrapes and restored wildflower-rich grasslands.