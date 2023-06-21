Nidd Gorge police search: Search for missing Harrogate woman continues

Sophie Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate on Friday, June 16.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and extensive police searches have continued in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from specialist Search and Rescue teams, including police underwater search teams and RAF Mountain Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The search for Sophie is focussed near to the area where some of Sophie’s personal possessions were found on Saturday, June 17 by a member of the public.

Sophie Lambert has been missing from Harrogate since Friday, June 16.

Sophie left her home in Starbeck just after 7pm on Friday, June 16 and despite lots of calls and information from concerned members of the public, there have been no positive sightings of her since.

She was wearing black trousers, a black adidas top with a white logo and dark trainers/shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back with a light coloured scrunchie and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid