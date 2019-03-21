Newly-married Yorkshire cricketer, 26, dies after cancer battle

The cricketing community has paid tribute to a young sportsman who has died from cancer at the age of just 26.

Michael Eglin, from the Harrogate area, played for both Pateley Bridge and Saltaire cricket clubs during his junior and adult career.

He had only been married to his wife Anna for a year after they wed in March 2018.

A tribute on the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior Cricket Website read:-

"It is with great sadness that the league have learned of the death of Michael Eglin at the age of just 26.

"Michael joined Saltaire from Pateley Bridge CC in the Nidderdale Cricket League for the 2014 season and became captain in 2016. He was an important member of the Saltaire team that won promotion back to the top division of the Bradford Cricket League in 2014, and then led Saltaire CC to promotion to Division Two of the Aire-Wharfe Cricket League in 2017.

"He was a fine off-spin bowler, a determined batsman and an excellent and inspirational fielder. He was a real team man who always encouraged his players and led from the front. He never played a game without giving 100 per cent. He was a club man who volunteered to help at fundraising events.

"He was universally liked and was one of the kindest and most courageous people I have ever met. He fought cancer without once complaining and his untimely death is a reminder of just how fragile life is. He married his sweetheart Anna in March of 2018 and it was a happy and memorable occasion.



"Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Michael and he has enriched many lives in his short life and he will be missed very much.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Anna and his family and many friends in the Yorkshire cricketing community at this sad time."

Michael was a Leeds Rhinos fan who had attended Ashes Tests in Australia.