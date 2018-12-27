New Year's Eve in Ripon: What's happening and when

Ripon residents will see in 2019 in style, with an evening of music and entertainment in the Market Square.

A DJ will be playing music from 10pm on New Year’s Eve, and there will be a fireworks display at midnight. The celebrations, which have been organised by Ripon City Council, will round off a truly momentous year for Ripon - a year that’s seen the city take centre stage as a host for Yorkshire Day, and a year that’s seen an incredible programme of events and projects commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Ripon Cathedral's Watch Night Service will be at 11.15pm, followed by a candlelit procession to the Market Square with the Bishop of Ripon, the Rt Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley.

What’s been your highlight of the year for Ripon? Email finola.fitzpatrick@jpimedia.co.uk to share your views. Our favourite highlights and memories will be published in the ‘Gazette.