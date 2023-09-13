News you can trust since 1836
New Vintage Fair 'Hit The North' debuts in Tadcaster on Saturday November 4

Hit The North is a new, true vintage fair for the north of England.
By Owen RichardsContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST
The first instalment of Hit The North Vintage Fair will be held in the ornate setting of Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster, a 1920s ballroom set in the heart of the famous brewery town, on Saturday November 4.

Tadcaster is ideally situated close to Leeds, York and Harrogate via the A64 and is only minutes from the A1.

The fair will host up to 30 dealers selling a wide variety of true vintage clothing, homeware, furniture & accessories - as well as records and gifts.

Hit The North Vintage FairHit The North Vintage Fair
Sharing a passion for vintage design and style, whilst fulfilling the demand for sustainability, dealers will be bringing good quality and unique pieces from the post-war period, right up to the 1990s.

A cafe will offer an assortment of sandwiches, light bites, tea and coffee throughout the day.

Entry: £2 to the public (under 12’s free).

Date: Saturday, November 4 2023, 10am-4pm.

