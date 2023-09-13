New Vintage Fair 'Hit The North' debuts in Tadcaster on Saturday November 4
The first instalment of Hit The North Vintage Fair will be held in the ornate setting of Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster, a 1920s ballroom set in the heart of the famous brewery town, on Saturday November 4.
Tadcaster is ideally situated close to Leeds, York and Harrogate via the A64 and is only minutes from the A1.
The fair will host up to 30 dealers selling a wide variety of true vintage clothing, homeware, furniture & accessories - as well as records and gifts.
Sharing a passion for vintage design and style, whilst fulfilling the demand for sustainability, dealers will be bringing good quality and unique pieces from the post-war period, right up to the 1990s.
A cafe will offer an assortment of sandwiches, light bites, tea and coffee throughout the day.
Entry: £2 to the public (under 12’s free).
Date: Saturday, November 4 2023, 10am-4pm.