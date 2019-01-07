New! Valley Gardens event axed

One of Harrogate's biggest and most popular community events has been axed.

Despite attracting more than 29,000 people to the Valley Gardens last time round, the unpaid volunteers who organise The Big Picnic for charity have been forced to quit after a lack of sponsor support.



Led by Colette Lain and Andy Wilkinson on behalf of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital, say the amount of support since their biggest backer pulled out of this family-friendly charity day is simply inadequate.



Colette Lain said: "We have enjoyed the last 5 years of organising it and are proud of our achievements.

"But we had no response to our recent appeal for sponsors and, sadly, it is just not viable as a fundraiser.

"After 12 years of the Big Picnic a new event is probably needed in the Valley Gardens."



Held in July each year since 2006 to raise funds for equipment at Harrogate Hospital, organisers say they are grateful for all the support they received over the years, especially from Fishers Harrogate Ltd Removals, Wm H Brown, Smiths the Rink and, originally, Procter & Gamble.



Organisers had set up a Facebook page in attempt to attract sponsors but the response has not been sufficient.

Revealed: Bettys events for its 100th birthday