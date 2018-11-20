New: Temporary solution to loss of 'lifeline' Ripon bus service

Following many impassioned pleas from Ripon residents to save a 'lifeline' city centre bus service, Ripon City Council has announced a temporary solution.

In October, Connexions Buses informed their customers that the RS1-3 service will cease to operate from November 25 - the firm's managing director, Craig Temple, said there simply isn't enough revenue generated from the routes to cover costs.

But a statement issued by Ripon City Council today confirms that there is some hope for residents who depend on the service.

The statement reads: "We have investigated options to replace the services and sought the help of North Yorkshire County Council who undertook a procurement process on our behalf to gauge the costs of retaining the service.

"The city council met on Monday 19th November to discuss these costs, however it was agreed that the city council were not in a position to meet the cost of the quotations that were received.

"In an effort to keep the service running, North Yorkshire County Council have agreed to continue the services for an interim period using its own fleet services minibus, whilst a longer term, cost effective solution can be investigated.

"The new service will start from Monday 26th November and operate Monday to Friday. The service will operate the existing route, but there is an amended timetable, details will be available on the Ripon City Council website tomorrow and on noticeboards around the city on Thursday."