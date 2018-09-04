New Starbeck 'mini-market' will be able to sell alcohol until 1am

Starbeck residents are preparing for the possible arrival of a new shop selling alcohol on its high street.

If approved, the new 'mini market' will take over the spot left by the closure of the laundrette.

It will mean one less vacant property on Starbeck's main street which was hit by a huge blaze on the opposite side of the road at the former McColl's newsagents in early July which left the veteran building gutted and roofless.

The new shop if it goes ahead will be called Nico 1 Mini Market and faces the side of the nearby Prince of Wales pub.

The application for a premises licence at 47 High Street was made to Harrogate Borough Council by Mr Hazhar Najim.

At least one objection to the application has been received by a local resident who is opposed to any idea of "bargain booze" being sold.

The licence application shows the new shop would be able to sell alcohol on some days until 1am.