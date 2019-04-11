New proposal for Harrogate high street's former Topshop site

The site of the former Topshop on Harrogate's high street could be divided into two separate shops if a new plan for the premises is approved.

The proposal to subdivide 33-37 Cambridge Street into two stores was submitted to the borough council earlier this month.

In a covering letter to the council, agents for site owners BBC Pension Fund said that interest had been received from two retail operators about the premises, with the application to subdivide into two made because of this.

Permission to subdivide the shop into three retail units was previously granted by the council in 2018.

Faye Wright, of agents Forward Planning and Development, told the local democracy reporting service that the move was about keeping "options" open at the site by being able to divide it into a number of retail units.

The application includes plans to subdivide the existing retail unit into two units, although the plans include the ground and first floor only.

The proposal also includes the construction of new shop fronts.

"Overall, it is considered that the subdivision of the existing unit and creation of additional retail units will provide added flexibility for retailers and improve the vitality and viability of the town centre," the cover letter states.

The site has been vacant since Topshop closed in January last year.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter