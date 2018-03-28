New mural to stand as a proud monument to Starbeck

A major community-wide project will transform a bare church wall into a proud monument to Starbeck.

Previously targeted by graffiti, an external wall of St Andrew’s Church will be given a new lease of life with a mural celebrating all that makes Starbeck special.

Last year, residents decorated the high street with a ‘river of flowers’ display for Starbeck in Bloom, with nearly 20 community groups embracing the project. Now, it is hoped that the new mural will create another visual centrepiece to imaginatively capture the abundance of community spirit in Starbeck.

After some fun idea sharing workshops and consultation with residents, artists Emma Hardaker and Bobbi Rae will bring the mural to life. Sharon Gladish, who runs a Sunday club for the church, and came up with the idea, hopes the project will bring people together even more.

She said: “It is going to be community-generated, with older people sharing their stories with younger people. I would like it to reflect the community aspects of the area, and represent something that is meaningful to the community of Starbeck.

“We really want it to involve everybody in Starbeck, and see it being something that Starbeck becomes known for, for visitors from outside the area to come and see.”

The project has huge support from the church and its vicar, the Rev Phil Carman, and the mural fits in perfectly with their passion to reach out to the community.

The Starbeck Community Mural team are keen to involve as many community groups as possible in what they are doing. The 23rd Harrogate (Hookstone) Scouts have already been a great support in helping to apply for the project’s funding, which came from Harrogate Borough Council and the Starbeck community grants fund, and North Yorkshire County Council.

Sharon is also keen for the Starbeck Community Mural Facebook page to be used as a forum for sharing ideas. Residents have already been sharing their photos and memories of Starbeck to help steer the direction of the project.

Workshops to share ideas will be held in April, and the aim is to have the mural finished over the summer, with a special unveiling event for the whole community to enjoy.

Email starbeckmural@gmail.com to find out more about getting involved.