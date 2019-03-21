New luxury apartments approved for Ripon market place

The next stage in the redevelopment of a prime Ripon city centre building has moved a step forward, with proposals for eight luxurious apartments being given the go-ahead.

ARBA Property Group has secured planning permission to transform the floors above the new Specsavers outlet in Market Place West. The ground floor of the Burton Chambers premises were previously occupied by a Prezzo restaurant, with flats above.

Overlooking the Market Aquare, the whole building was acquired by ARBA Property Group in Spring 2018. Prezzo closed, and it was then refurbished, with Specsavers relocating from Fishergate.

ARBA submitted a planning application to Harrogate Borough Council just before Christmas for permission to strip out the two upper floors and create what they have described as "eight luxury apartments."

Prices of the apartments will start from £150,000.

With a separate access at the front, facing the Market Place, there will be eight one and two bed apartments across the two upper floors. ARBA said all of the homes will have contemporary finishes, and early interested parties will have a choice of bathroom and kitchen finishes. There is also private, secure parking to the rear of the property and the upper floor apartments will have roof terraces.

It is expected that the apartments will be ready for occupation by the autumn this year, and they are being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley in Ripon.

Senior Associate and Area Manager, Chris O’Mahony from Dacres, said: “Ripon’s rich history and the vibrant market square make the city a popular location for buyers from across the country, with easy access to Harrogate, York, Leeds, and the A1.

“The high specification of these apartments, together with the building’s attractive façade and the comfort of electric gated secure parking mean that the properties will appeal to buyers seeking a low-maintenance or second home in a city that is known as the gateway to the Dales.”