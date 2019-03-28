New-look Harrogate bar set to open

Located on West Park, for many years the spot was occupied by The Muckles bar.

But when this long-standing pub reopens next month it will re-emerge as a modern gastro pub, serving quality British food, using the best possible ingredients.

Housing anger: Why Harrogate residents are fighting on



To be called Three’s A Crowd, once the £430,000 refurbishment is complete, the aim is to be known for the quality of its drinks as well as its food.

New jobs are also being created when the former Muckles, which closed in December, is transformed into a stylish contemporary pub.

The new sign is already up outside the new bar.

Reportedly, the inside is more contemporary-looking with wooden floor boards and exposed brick work.

New! Harrogate to host 'ultimate' Foo Fighters event