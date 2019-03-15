New live music venue for Harrogate?

Harrogate town centre looks set to have another venue that puts on live music.

Alison White, the owner of The Cat's Pyjamas restaurant in Harrogate got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser to say that the Indian restaurant on Albert Street was officially changing into a live entertainment bar with Indian street food.

Asides from the Blues Bar, which has out on live music seven days a week for the last nearly 30 years, the Harrogate live music scene tends to survive off weekly or, even, monthly nights at bars such as Monteys Rock Cafe, The Den, Bilton WMC or the St Robert's Club.

More good news on nightlife in Harrogate comes with reports that a new bar is going to take over the vacant building from the popular 'Ten Dev' off Skipton Road which sadly closed down earlier in the year.

