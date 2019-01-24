New lease of life for favourite Harrogate pub as Muckles makes way

A Harrogate pub which closed its doors late last year is to be re-christened when it re-opens to the public following a £430,000 refurbishment.

Work is set to begin at Muckles on West Park, with the major refurbishment of the pub by owners, Star Pubs & Bars, scheduled to begin on Monday.

It’s a new chapter for the pub with a new licensee, Harrogate born John Quinlan.

Mr Quinlan said: “I drank in Muckles in my younger days and never dreamt it would be mine. It’s a lovely building but it needs love and attention.

“I’m looking forward to bringing it back to life and creating somewhere people can enjoy five-star service and great food and drink in a relaxed environment whatever the occasion, whether it’s a coffee or drinks with friends, Saturday brunch or a special celebration.

“Harrogate is known for its eating and drinking scene. I feel fortunate to have found a pub in such a brilliant location with Yorkshire produced veg and meat, which are some of the best in the UK, on the doorstep.”

The company say Muckles is to be ‘transformed into a stylish contemporary pub,’ with work to restore the protected building.

A new cafe seating area on the pavement outside the pub is also to be introduced.

With the recent closure of popular independents, such as Ten Devonshire Place, Mr Quinlan said Harrogate can be a ‘difficult town to prosper’ in. He said: “Having grown up in Harrogate for a period of my life and spending the majority of my professional career in Leeds and Yorkshire I have seen an abundance of openings and closures across both places.”

He added: “Rent and business rates are comparable to Leeds city centre and although the town benefits from an increase in potential guests through tourism, the stability of turnover relies on the locals that reside there.”

To mark the the new direction of the pub it will be renamed ‘Three’s A Crowd’, and expected to re-open in mid-March.

It will also create 15 new jobs.