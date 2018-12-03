New Harrogate retail park: plans now include 'discount food store'

Plans for a new retail park in Harrogate have been amended to include a discount food store.

The project's developers, Consolidated Property Group (CPG) said the Harrogate Spa Retail Park off Skipton Road will be made up of eight shop units and a coffee shop, with a focus on the sale of bulky goods.

CPG has previously stated that the shops will primarily be furniture and furnishings outlets. A new consultation event has been organised for residents to share their views on the amended plans.

CPG’s Group managing director, Martin Ridgway, said: “In view of this interest we are now looking to progress with a revised scheme including a discount food store. The remainder of the scheme will reflect the current approved plans with a DIY store and a range of non-food units.

“A number of technical reports, including transport, noise and retail assessments, are currently being updated to reflect the inclusion of a discount food store in the scheme. The consultation event will therefore showcase the revised plans and enable CPG’s consultant team to answer any questions that local residents raise.”

The public consultation event will be held at The Cairn Hotel in the Duchy Room, first floor, on December 12, between 12pm and 7pm.

The retail park, located at the former gasworks site previously earmarked for a Tesco supermarket, is expected to create 130 new full-time and part-time jobs.

The scheme was approved by Harrogate Borough Council planners last month.