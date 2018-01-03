New Harrogate Marie Curie team born from retired group

Marie Curie has launched a brand new fundraising group in Harrogate after the previous group of 20 years decided to retire.

Seven new hopefuls have taken on the baton and their first collection exceeded expectations and raised over £553.

Gemma Hewitt Community Fundraiser asaid: “Volunteers are an amazing asset to Marie Curie and we would like to thank everyone for giving up their time to support us. Marie Curie relies heavily on the support of our volunteers, without whom we would not be able to continue providing care and support to people with terminal illnesses, and their loved ones, in the local community.

"Supporting the charity gives people the opportunity to gain unforgettable experiences, immerse themselves in a new culture and obtain new skills while doing something fulfilling.”

If you would like further information about volunteering or fundraising opportunities then please contact Gemma Hewitt 01904 755260, email gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk