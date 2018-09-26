New Guides Division Commissioner

A new Division Commissioner for the Knaresborough Division has been announced.

Antoinette Stewart said she is looking forward to shaping and growing Guiding in Knaresborough.

The new Commissioner said: “I am extremely excited to be the new Division Commissioner for Knaresborough Guiding.

“I moved to Knaresborough a couple of years ago and am really passionate about contributing to the wonderful Knaresborough community we are lucky to be part of.

“I have had a varied work career and I am currently the Senior HR Business Partner for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

“I am hoping my background and skills will contribute to the invaluable experience and knowledge of the Knaresborough division team and look forward to working collaboratively with everyone to enhance the girls guiding experiences in Knaresborough.”

Antoinette added that she has very happy memories of being a Brownie and a Guide but hasn’t had any guiding connection since then.

She called on other adults to step up and help the movement.

“I have started my Leader training and would encourage anyone who would like to help out to contact us.

“It’s a fantastic time to join and get involved with the development of our Birk Crag Residential Centre and New Guiding Programme.

“All the leaders and helpers have offered me a friendly welcome and I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

Girlguiding Knaresborough is looking for adult volunteers to help run the various Rainbow, Brownie and Guide groups in the town and surrounding villages.

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, with over half a million members.

Thanks to the dedication and support of 100,000 amazing volunteers, the movement is active in every part of the UK, giving girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities.

To find out more about joining in the fun of local Guiding then visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved