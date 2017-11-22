New ‘glow’ illuminations light up RHS Garden Harlow Carr this winter

The new ‘glow’ illuminations are lighting up RHS Garden Harlow Carr this winter.

Launched yesterday (Tuesday) and running throughout winter, visitors to the Harrogate garden can enjoy an early evening stroll along an illuminated trail around the garden’s trees and shrubs as dusk falls and see garden highlights as they’ve never seen them before.

Liz Thwaite, Head of RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: “We’re very excited to launch ‘Glow’, our new winter attraction. It’s a chance to see Harlow Carr in a whole new light, quite literally, as we put the spotlight on some of the garden’s best features.

“The ever-popular Winter Walk with its fiery red and orange stems promises to look stunning illuminated by hi-tech, colour-changing lighting, while the reflection of lights in and around the lake is set to double the visual impact. So wrap up warm, bring the family and make some magical Christmas memories.”

The illuminations will be on show from Thursday to Saturday from 3pm to 8pm, with last admission at 7pm. For details visit www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarrwhatson