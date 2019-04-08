New festival near Ripon - here's everything you need to know

A new food and drink festival is heading to a popular venue near Ripon, featuring Michelin-starred chef Michael O'Hare.

The three-day festival will be hosted by The Inn at South Stainley, and will include a local produce food hall, a beer stand offering 30 different beers, a wine and gin stand with wine tasting, a BBQ, live music, various cooking demonstrations, and entertainment for children.

And it's all in aid of Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

TV chef Michael O Hare first appeared on BBC’s Great British Menu in 2015, and Masterchef chef in 2016. He later went on to become a judge on Great British Menu over four consecutive years from 2016, and has also been a guest chef on Saturday Kitchen and Yes Chef.

He's also chef-patron at The Man Behind The Curtain restaurant in Leeds, which was awarded a Michelin star in October 2015. Now will be displaying his expertise at The Inn’s free food and drink festival from May 10-12.

Joycelyn Neve, managing director and founder of the Seafood Pub Company, who took over The Inn eighteen months ago and invested £750,000 in the former Wacky Warehouse pub, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Michael O’Hare to The Inn. He’s an exceptional and extraordinary chef and we’re privileged that he’s agreed to come along and share some of his culinary skills.”

“We’re delighted to be able to showcase some of the fantastic local food producers as Yorkshire provides some of the best produce in the country and one of the reasons we opened The Inn here in North Yorkshire.

“We decided to hold our first Food and Drink Festival because we just want to welcome people throughout the region to come along and sample some of our fine food and drinks and to help raise money for Martin House, which supports children, young people and their families right across North, West and East Yorkshire.”

Chris Verney, regional fundraiser at Martin House, which has been providing family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years, said: “We’re delighted The Inn has chosen to support Martin House with its Food and Drink Festival, and we hope it will be a huge success.

“One of the things families value when they come to Martin House is the chance to relax and enjoy home-cooked meals together, so it feels particularly apt that The Inn is raising money for us with this festival.”