New dedicated office space for Harrogate digital and tech businesses is officially opened

Harrogate Borough Council's Co-Lab.

Known as Co-Lab, the digital incubator at Harrogate Convention Centre on Kings Road, provides a collaborative environment where businesses can gain access to information about funding and investment, insight, supply chain, help with talent recruitment and other advice that enables tech businesses to thrive.

It also offers a modern and attractive office space with co-working desk space and lounge area, 10 serviced offices with desk space for up to 10 people, high-speed secure broadband, meeting rooms, kitchen area, showers and facilities.

Coun Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: "Co-Lab is a fantastic co-working space that has been especially created to meet the demand of digital and tech businesses who either need flexible office space, support and advice from peers or, of course, both.

"I’m delighted that following this investment by Harrogate Borough Council and a successful bid through the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool, we’ve been able to provide this in the heart of Harrogate town centre.

"This is just the start of the journey for Co-Lab, and in the coming months will open doors and opportunities for young and enthusiastic digital and tech businesses, allow them to expand and succeed and enhance the digital and tech sector in our region."

Co-Lab has been created by the borough council, as a key element in its economic growth strategy, with the aim of helping the district economy to grow.

Funding of £540,000 for the project was acquired thanks to a successful bid through the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool, with the aim of creating attractive office space environment that can form the foundation to enhance the digital and tech eco-system in our area.

Businesses wishing to join Co-Lab will ideally need to be in the digital and creative industries business sector. Including businesses involved in fintech, augmented reality and virtual reality, digital health, film and animation production, music, digital content creation and management, immersive technology and content, publishing, cyber security, data, gaming, or product design.

Businesses will also need to be one with a scalable product or service, with the ambition to grow whether through turnover or employee numbers.