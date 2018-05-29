New coffee house for Harrogate

There's great news for coffee lovers in Harrogate - a high quality new cafe has opened.

No.43 Brew Bar is situated in the heart of the 'Saints' area of Harrogate and has been launched by local businessman Simon Somerville-Frost who formerly ran a mobile coffee van in the town and has a passion for great coffee.

Although it has been open for less than a fortnight at its address at 43 St Winifred's Avenue, No.43 Brew Bar is already building a strong reputation.

Self-described as a "local neighborhood coffee and artisan cake house catering to the south district of Harrogate & local neighborhood residents", it serves breakfast, lunch, drinks and coffee.