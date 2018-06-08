New: Closure signs at Harrogate store

The signs look worrying - another Harrogate store has a closure sign up but, this time, it isn't in the town centre.

The setback involves a national chain which has - or had - 409 shops nationwide.

"The store is closing - Clearance - Your nearest store is Guiseley" says the banner on the doors of struggling British floor coverings firm Carpetright.

Located at at Plumpton Park business park on Hookstone Chase off Starbeck, this blow for staff - and shoppers - should not come as any real surprise.

In April a restructuring plan involving 92 store closures and up to 300 job losses was agreed by Carpetright's creditors and shareholders.

As for the parent group's future, news agency Reuters reported two days ago that the retailer had secured a £60 million pound lifeline through an equity raise.