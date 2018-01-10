New canons installed at Ripon

Two new honorary canons were installed at Ripon Cathedral during the evensong service last Sunday by the Bishop of Leeds the Rt Rev Nick Baines.

Rev Guy Donegan-Cross, Vicar of St Mark’s, Harrogate, chairs the Harrogate Hub and helps to lead the HG1000 campaign.

Since its launch in 2014, the campaign has galvanised businesses, churches, schools and sports people to raise money to buy more than 1,000 water filters .

These filters guarantee clean drinking water for a lifetime for people in the developing world.

The campaign also aims to lift 1,000 children throughout the world out of poverty through a sponsorship scheme.

The second honorary canon, Rev Mark Powley, is principal of St Hild College which supports full-time and part-time ordinands, Baptist ministers in training and independent students.

St Hild has teaching centres in York, Sheffield and Mirfield and works with 140 students across the region.

Bishop Baines said: “I am delighted to welcome Guy and Mark as honorary canons of this cathedral and as members of the College of Canons of the diocese. “

He added: “They bring diverse experience and great strength to the work of the church in this part of Yorkshire in helping us to reach out to a new generation in terms that they can understand.”

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, added of the pair: “Both Guy and Mark are extremely talented individuals who will make a substantial contribution to the life of the cathedral.

“I am looking forward to working with them more closely for the benefit of both the cathedral and the diocese.”