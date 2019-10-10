New aerial images of the Stray in Harrogate - does it look any better?

After hosting the Harrogate Fan Zone last month as the UCI Road World Championships raced through the district, the damage to the Stray has been a huge talking point for the town.

With days of torrential rain, the green space wasn't left at its luscious best as the Fan Zone was cleared and Harrogate moved on from the nine-day cycling event.

Drone images of the Stray at West Park after playing host to the Harrogate Fan Zone for the nine-day UCI cycling event.

But new aerial images taken yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, show how the Stray is looking now.

Harrogate Borough Council insists it will restore it to its original condition following the event.

A spokesperson said: "We worked very closely with the event organisers to do as much as could be done to protect parts of the Stray used for the fan zone.

“But, we can’t protect everything against Mother Nature, especially the torrential rain and subsequent flooding which was experienced on Sunday.

“The Stray will be restored to its previous condition, but given the extent and impact of the bad weather, this will not happen overnight.”

