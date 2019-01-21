New! £430,000 refurbishment of closed Harrogate pub set to begin

A Harrogate pub which closed its doors late last year is to be rechristened when it re-opens to the public following a £430,000 set of refurbishments.

Ground is set to be broken at Muckles on West Park, with the major refurbishment of the pub by owners, Star Pubs & Bars, scheduled to begin next Monday (January 28.)

Concept drawings of the new pub

It's a new chapter for the pub with new licensee, Harrogate born John Quinlan, taking the reins and award-winning chef, Lee Murdoch, joining the team to oversee its menu.

Mr Quinlan said: “I drank in Muckles in my younger days and never dreamt it would be mine. It’s a lovely building but it needs love and attention. I’m looking forward to bringing it back to life and creating somewhere people can enjoy five-star service and great food and drink in a relaxed environment whatever the occasion, whether it's a coffee or drinks with friends, Saturday brunch or a special celebration.

“Harrogate is known for its eating and drinking scene. I feel fortunate to have found a pub in such a brilliant location with Yorkshire produced veg and meat, which are some of the best in the UK, on the doorstep.”

The company say Muckles is to be 'transformed into a stylish contemporary pub,' with work to restore the protected building, alongside enlarging the windows, new signage and lighting. A new cafe seating area on the pavement outside the pub is also to be introduced.

They added that Inside, 'the tired Eighties décor' will be replaced with a stripped-back contemporary look retaining the pub’s beautiful wooden bar and featuring exposed brickwork, reclaimed parquet flooring and comfortable leather seating. The project will refit the kitchen and create a downstairs dining area as well an upstairs private dining room with views over the Stray.

The menu will use local produce and focus on classic favourites with a modern twist. Home-made bar snacks will also be on offer.

To mark the the new direction of the pub it will be renamed 'Three's A Crowd', and is expected to re-open in mid-March. They say it will also create 15 new jobs.

Comments Gary Corney, Star Pubs & Bars operations director, “We are delighted to be working with John to give such a high-profile pub a new lease of life. I’ve every confidence that his expertise and exciting plans combined with Lee Murdoch’s culinary talent will make Three’s A Crowd a welcome addition to Harrogate.”