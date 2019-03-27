Nepal choir prepares for big gigs

A children’s choir from two schools in Nepal have arrived in Yorkshire to join 500 local children to perform two Kids Aloud concerts at the Royal Hall on 29 and 30 March.

They have been rehearsing, visiting participating schools, and seeing some of the sights of Yorkshire.

The young performers have also helped to write the new work that fills the second half of the concerts – Monkey Boy, a musical version of an old Nepali fairy story.

Composer Shri Sriram and local Rotarian Guy Wilson worked with the children who between them have written six songs to help tell the dark but ultimately heart-warming story of how a monkey born to human parents is eventually accepted as the bravest and best of his family.

The visit has been organised by Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club with help from other local clubs and their partners in Nepal the Rotary Club of the Himalayan Gurkhas.

A spokesman said: “Tickets for the concerts are selling fast but there are still some available in the dress circle of the Royal Hall for Friday.

“This is a unique opportunity to witness the results of an international creative collaboration between children from two very different cultures.

“As creative director Guy Wilson said ‘Please support them. They deserve it.’”

Tickets are available price £12 (children £8) from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office: 01423 502116, https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Monkey-Boy-Kids-Aloud-2019