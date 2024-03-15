Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 21 March 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FAURE REQUIEM Knaresborough Choral Society will perform Faure Requiem and Vivaldi Gloria at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 23 7.30pm. The conductor is Daniel Rodriguez; Daniel took up his role as Musical Director of the Knaresborough Choral Society in September 2023 and is eagerly looking forward to presenting his own version of these two really well known pieces of music; he intends to give part of his own very musical personality and passion to this performance. The soloists are Heather Jane Taylor and Carmel Wake. Tickets are available from Knaresborough bookshop, from choral society members or online at https://knaresboroughchoralsociety.com/ price £12, under 18s free.

COFFEE MORNING The regular Saturday coffee morning is at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 23 9.30-11.30 and is in aid of the Bible Society.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY Local historian and personality, Stephen Abbott, will be the first speaker at this year’s Talk of the Month presentations. Following his talk last year, Stephen will be ‘Continuing the Story of Starbeck’ on Thursday March 21 6.30pm for 7pm start. Entry is £3 inclusive of refreshments.

LJ English: Note massive wooden sandals

There are no children’s activities on Tuesday March 26 as the school term has ended for the Easter Holidays

The craft group meets Tuesday March 26 1.30pm. Ring 01423 868643 for information and details of current themes and projects.

Please check the Starbeck Community Librarys’ Facebook page for up to date news. Pre-loved jigsaws, DVDs and books are always on sale in the library.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

Easter Closing: The library will close on Wednesday March 27 5pm and re-open on Tuesday April 2 10am.

EASTER FUN DAY There will be fun for everyone at Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeals’ Easter fun day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday March 30 1pm – 4pm. The event is free entry and there will be stalls, races, completions, hook a duck and a DJ. For further information tel. 07969823753

CONCERT REPORT It was a great privilege for the concerts group at Starbeck Methodist Church to host the recent event by the Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers. There were at least 120 people present; everyone was in awe of the show and youngest members of the audience were entranced and had never been known to sit still for so long.

The performers were wild, energetic, intense and focussed. The drama was enhanced by some fantastic costumes; especially in the demon drummers piece. The variations in tone and pace of drumming were great to listen to and the memory skills of, and coordination between, the performers was amazing. Comments were made later that with that amount of exercise they would have no need to go to the gym.

In contrast to the drums special guest Michael Grahams playing of the Japanese harp was very relaxing as his pieces evocative of the seasons flowed around and filled the church with serene sounds.

Another special guest LJ English had recently returned from performing karaoke on TV Tokyo. LJ and his wife looked fabulous dancing in their new costumes and massive wooden sandals. In the mining song I even noticed my husband joining in with some of the dance moves even though songs with actions are not usually his thing!

Starbeck Methodist Church is grateful to Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers, Michael Graham, and LJ English for performing in Starbeck and sharing their passion for Japanese music.

Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers perform regularly at events in Yorkshire such as festivals, charity events, parties and weddings. For further information or addition to their mailing list contact [email protected] or visit www.kaminari-uk.com

HOLY WEEK AND EASTER STARBECK CHURCH SERVICES

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH During Holy Week there will be gatherings for reflection at Starbeck Methodist Church. The meetings will be on Monday March 25, Tuesday March 26 and Wednesday March 27; all at 7pm. Maundy Thursday Communion will take place on Thursday March 28 7pm. There will be a service of quiet reflection, on Good Friday March 29 10.30am. Easter Sunday Service is on Sunday March 31 10.30am.

ST ANDREWS CHURCH St Andrews Church would like to invite you to join them for the following services: Palm Sunday Services are on Sunday March 24 9am and 10.45am, Maundy Thursday Communion Service is on Thursday March 28 7.30pm, Good Friday Service of Reflection is on Friday March 29 2pm, Easter Day Services are on Sunday March 31 9am and 10.45am. All are very welcome.

ST AELREDS CATHOLIC CHURCH Palm Sunday Masses will celebrated on Saturday March 23 at 6.30pm and on Sunday March 2410am. Mass of the Lords Supper is on Thursday March 28 7pm. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord is on Good Friday March 29 3pm and Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord on Easter Sunday March 31 10am.

STARBECK MISSION Good Friday Service is on March 29 10.30am and Resurrection Sunday service is on March 31 10:30am.

LIFE DESTINY CHURCH LDC meets every Sunday at 93b High St, Starbeck, HG2 7LH. Easter Sunday Morning Family Service in Life Destiny Church will be at 10.00am.