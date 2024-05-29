Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

NHS BOOKING SYSTEM OPEN FOR SPRING COVID 19 VACCINATIONS: The local NHS is encouraging eligible people to come forward before the end of June for the spring COVID-19 vaccination. People at increased risk from severe illness can get the vaccine, including those aged 75 or over, people with a weakened immune system or who live in an older adult care home. This (humberandnorthyorkshire.org.uk/nhs-booking-system) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

PANNAL CRICKET:On Saturday June 1, Pannal 1st X1 play Rufforth & Marston 1st X1 at home at 13.00; Pannal 2nd X1 play South Kilvington 1st X1 at 13.30; and Pannal 3rd X1 play Little Ribston 1st X1, also at 13.30. Details of junior cricket teams' fixtures and results are available on the Pannal Cricket Club website.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL CAR PARK: A reminder! To get free car parking and avoid getting a ticket, Village Hall users need to tap their Registration Numbers into the ipad in the Village Hall corridor on each occasion they park.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL:BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am with All Age Service (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday June 2. Sung Compline at 9.00 pm on Thursday May 30. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: email ([email protected]) or phone (873577).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service at 10.00 am on Sunday June 2.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: All Age Service at 11.15 am on Sunday June 2. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB OPENING: On June 3 from 1:30 – 5.00 pm at16 High Street, Starbeck. A new, friendly space for people of all ages to find information and socialize (harrogateneighbours.co.uk).

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN OPEN MEETING:On Tuesday June 4 at 7.00 pm at West Park United Reformed Church. Local people are being consulted about what matters to them, so that that information feeds into planning decisions. The steering group is keen to involve as many people and organisations as possible. There will be a discussion about the ideas shared and how the needs of the community can be addressed. This (zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk_files/ugd/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

D DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS: The beacon will be lit at 9.15pm on Thursday June 6 with attendees gathering in St Robert’s Church car park at 8.45pm when refreshments (no food!) and music will be provided. Although recyclable cups will be available, attendees are asked to bring their own drinking vessels. The Family Fun Day will be held on Sunday June 9 starting at noon (until 5.00 pm) when there will be a bouncy castle; children’s games; Bar; BBQ provision made by the Cricket Club; Pizza and ice cream stalls; Face Painting and a Dog Show with similar classes to last year. There will also be music provided by a DJ.

TABLE TOP SALE AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: Don't forget! On Sunday June 9 from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm (sellers from 10.00 am). Cost is £10 per 6 feet table and admission is £1. Refreshments will be available. All enquiries to (07947 934559).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday June 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture is on Monday June 17 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Guest speaker, Cindi Polemis, will present “Portraiture” showing how portraiture developed and changed through the ages, and how the genre shows how to communicate with the past and present in exciting ways. Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. To find out more, visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday June 18 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

GARDENING CLUB: A first for the gardening club – three visits in one day! On Thursday June 20, in aid of the National Gardening Scheme, the club will spend the afternoon visiting three gardens in Marton cum Grafton – Well House, Paddock House and Orchard House with refreshments at the Punch Bowl.Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK CRISIS SERVICES CONNECTED TO NHS 111:On 30 April, Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) successfully connected their crisis services to NHS 111. This means that from now on, anyone experiencing a mental health crisis in North Yorkshire can access urgent support 24/7 by calling NHS 111 and selecting the mental health option. The current freephone crisis service number (0800 0516 171) will stay active to ensure those familiar with it always get the support they need. During this time, a person will get the same service and support whether they call via NHS 111 (select mental health option) or the 0800 number.

TYPE 2 DIABETES PREVENTION: There are estimated to be more than 4 million people living with type 2 diabetes in the UK, and millions more are at risk of developing the condition. An increasing number of people developing the condition are under 40. Finding out your risk of type 2 diabetes only takes a few minutes. It could be the most important thing you do today! (diabetes.org.uk/get_involved/diabetes-prevention-week)

PINEWOODS WOODLAND WORKING GROUP:Do you love the outdoors and the opportunity to get muddy? As a Pinewoods Woodland Working Group volunteeryou would be joining a keen and friendly group of volunteers engaging in a variety of tasks including cutting back vegetation, habitat improvement, removing non-native invasive weeds, planting native trees and woodland plants. Training and advice on the use of tools is provided. Sessions are on the first Sunday morning of the month. (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/10630)