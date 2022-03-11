Harrogate health hub joins town's tidal wave of support for Ukraine

Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing on on Duchy Road in Harrogate is asking people to donate for Ukraine.

Located on Duchy Road, Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing, which specialises in Yoga, Pilates, Meditation, Tai Chi and Ayurvedic Lifestyle and Diet Consultation, amongst other holistic therapies.

Run by founder Anne-Marie Burford and her son James Gopala Burford, such has been their sense of passion and commitment since they launched the centre in 2016, the team won the award of Wellbeing Centre of the Year 2020/21.

Anne-Marie Burford said: "As a wellbeing centre we need to focus not only on our own communities needs but those of the wider community.

"We cannot, therefore, ignore what’s happening in the Ukraine and need to do whatever we can do to help

"While many of us are donating clothes etc, funds are also very much needed

"That's why we are asking people to support if you can, our fund raising coffee morning and social on Saturday, March 19 from 11am to 12.30 pm at the centre."

Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing is also known for its retreats which are held both at the centre and abroad and allow for a greater discovery of wellbeing to you or me.

The centre is also running more free community events, the next being a Wellbeing Walk on April 3 around Pateley Bridge

This will be followed by a shared Easter lunch from noon to 2pm on April 13.

Anne-Marie Burford said: "If anyone has ideas and suggestions for events they may like to see happening at your community “wellbeing centre” please let us know, we would love to see more of you getting involved."

For more information, visit: