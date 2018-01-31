Musical set to help Saint Michael’s Hospice

It’s back to the Swinging Sixties for Saint Michael’s Hospice shops across Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The shops will get together with the Harrogate Phoenix Players to promote Made in Dagenham – the Musical. at Harrogate Theatre and raise funds for the Hospice.

Biba dresses and bikinis, car wheels and Cortinas, sewing machines and slogans are featured in window displays across the town to recreate the era that saw the start of women’s fight for equal pay, a fight that began when the machinists at the Ford Factory in Dagenham went on strike in 1968 and brought the mighty company to its knees.

The musical focuses on the leader of the strike, Rita O’Grady, as she encourages the women of the Ford factory to walk out after they are re-classified as unskilled workers, while their male counterparts see their wages increase.

After Rita is patronised and snubbed by the factory at a union meeting, the women’s grievances over their worker status turn into a fight for equal pay.

Determined not to be treated like the poor relation, the women vote unanimously to strike. Now in its second year, this joint enterprise between Saint Michael’s and the Phoenix Players aims to promote the production though shop window advertising with a donation from ticket sales being made to the hospice.

There are some terrific retro items for sale and the shop with the best display will win tickets to the show. Made in Dagenham – the Musical is at Harrogate Theatre tonight, tomorrow night, Friday night and Saturday night, plus a Saturday matinee.