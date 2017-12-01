Music students in raptures after seeing superstar

St Aidan’s High School Year 10 music students Oscar Gray and Ben Gough were astonished to find themselves in the presence of rap superstar Will.i.am last week in Durham.

The pair sing tenor in the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and were invited to perform at a top-secret event in Durham where clients and investors in Atom Bank, the first bank in the UK to be built for smartphone and tablet, were gathered.

The boys had been told that an un-named world famous pop star would be there, but had no idea it would be Will.i.am, who is Strategic Board Adviser for the bank.

Oscar and Ben sang a number of pieces with the 18 other young people, including a song by Will.i.am, and were able to pose for photographs with the star. Director of Music at the school, Mark Pallant, said: “It just goes to show that involvement in Music and the Performing Arts opens doors and creates fantastic opportunities for young people.”