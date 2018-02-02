Mum’s bid to help homeless of area

A Boston Spa mum has launched an appeal to help homeless people in the area.

Maggie Poole, who has three children, was inspired to ask parents at St Mary’s School in the village to fill backpacks or holdalls with essential items such as warm clothes and other items useful to someone living on the streets.

The 38-year-old, who works as a part-time cleaner at Martin House Hospice, said: “At this time of year when we are grateful for our warm houses and our friends and family, I think it is really important to consider the people who are less fortunate; many of whom are forced to sleep out on the streets of Leeds, Harrogate and York.

“I’m only aware of one guy who sleeps rough in Wetherby specifically, however the problem goes much deeper across Leeds as a whole.

“I have been told that people have died on the streets of Leeds in the cold weather recently.

“Even though donations do not solve the core problem, they can provide, help, reassurance, warmth and hope to those most in need.”

Maggie said she has managed to put together ten backpacks already and some donating supplies for hot drinks and toiletries.

“We even had a good quality two-man tent donated,” said Maggie.

She is linking her appeal with Wetherby woman Sam Hutton who works with the homeless in Leeds, after getting in touch through facebook.

“Sam informs me that all the donations were handed out and very gratefully received last Saturday,” added Maggie.

Maggie said she hopes this appeal will lead to an expanded scheme.

“I would like to see other schools in my area adopt a donation plan.

“Items such as food (tins, cereals, snacks, cereal bars, drinks cartons) are always needed. Plus roll on deodorants, wet wipes, packets of underwear and dog biscuits. Of course any warm gloves, hats and scarves would be warmly received too.

“If I could get more people involved I could liaise more closely with Sam to organise regular collections of these items from local schools.”

Donations are usually delivered to J Oliver in Wetherby or at the Wetherby Social Club.