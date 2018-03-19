Multi-million pound project to transform Harrogate hotel into one of the world's first magazine-branded hotels

The St George in Harrogate will be transformed into one of the world's first magazine-branded hotels, as part of a major multi-million pound project.

Harrogate will be one of only two locations to have a hotel with Country Living magazine branding, joining The Lansdown Grove in Bath to be the first.

The St George will be extensively refurbished for the pilot project, which is a collaboration between hotel group Coast and Country, and Country Living.

The redesign aims to blend country charm with modern luxury, and restaurant menus will offer seasonal dishes inspired by artisan producers who have been featured in the magazine.

A spokesperson for the project said: "Located in two iconic, uniquely British destinations, Harrogate and Bath, the experts at Country Living have handpicked every detail; including beautifully designed bedrooms with snug throws, must-read books to curl up with, and inspiring design touches to the hotels’ cosy drawing rooms and libraries."

The refurbished St George hotel will be unveiled to visitors in early July.