Much-loved Harrogate charity expands its support

It’s a Harrogate charity that’s been a lifeline to our district for nearly 40 years, and now Supporting Older People has announced yet another exciting new string to its bow.

The much-loved charity’s just added a new activity to its portfolio of projects, and partnered with the Harlow Hill Music and Movement Group to help older people get more active and access an important social network.

Based at the Green Hut, the group offers fun weekly exercise session that are set to music - and they’re already a hit with the 19 or so Harrogate residents who go along.

Seeing the sessions in action, there’s plenty of laughter and chatter - it’s obvious just how much people enjoy it. Some have been going along for many years, and these regulars said they are excited about the group’s new partnership with Supporting Older People.

Betty Newport, 82, said: “I would be lost without this group, it’s a lifeline to me. It’s a fun thing to take part in, and we have a coffee and a natter afterwards, and put the world to rights.”

Supporting Older People’s Home Visiting and Activities Manager, Julia Lightfoot, said: “I think it fits in really well with Supporting Older People’s ethos - getting older people out and active is so important. It’s not just about the exercise, it’s about the social aspect as well - coming together and having that support network.”

One of the group’s coordinators, Margaret Willis, said: “The group makes an absolutely huge difference to people - friendships have been formed through it.”

The sessions run every Tuesday at the Green Hut on Harlow Hill, from 10am to 11.30am. Call Supporting Older People on 01423 531490 to find out more.