Motorists urged to avoid A64 in North Yorkshire following incident
North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the A64 near Tadcaster this morning following an incident.
By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:36am
Police officers are currently at the scene of the incident on the eastbound carriageway.
Traffic has been stopped and the road has been closed to allow emergency service to access the incident.
North Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
This story will be updated following any further information provided to us by North Yorkshire Police.