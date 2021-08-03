Motorcyclist dies in road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision near Knaresborough.

A blue motorcycle and silver Toyota Hilux collided on the B6165 Ripley Road in the Nidd area on Saturday July 31 at 3.25pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist was travelling from the direction of Ripley and the Toyota driver in the opposite direction.

“Sadly the rider, a local man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including those who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

“Anyone who has dash camera footage is encouraged to save and preserve the footage and to contact North Yorkshire Police,” added the spokesman.

Contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210171943.