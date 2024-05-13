Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following collision with car on major road in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a road traffic collision on a major road in the Harrogate district over the weekend.
Firefighters from Ripon and Bedale were called to the A6108 in North Stainley at 12.30pm on Saturday (May 11) to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
Crews assisted the ambulance service to release the rider of the motorcycle who had become trapped.
The casualty was transported to hospital via the air ambulance.
The incident was left in the hands of the police to carry out an investigation.
This article will be updated with any further information that we receive.
