Motorbikes destroyed after three sheds catch fire in Ripon
Fire crews from Ripon and Harrogate responded at 2.13am to multiple calls of a shed on fire near St Marygate, Ripon.
On arrival crews found three sheds well alight containing motorbikes and began extinguishing the fire using two hose reel jets.
Crews were able to save one of the sheds and one of the motorbikes however two other sheds and motorbikes sustained 100% fire damage.
Once the fire was extinguished, crews continued to dampen down hotspots whilst carrying out a thermal inspection using the thermal imaging camera in preparation for the arrival of the fire investigation officer.
After an investigation, it was believed the cause of the fire was accidental.
The incident was left in the hands of the owner.
