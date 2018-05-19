Mother Shipton star of the show

The mysterious powers of Mother Shipton are at the centre of a new show in York.

Her story is being retold at The York Dungeon in a new show dedicated to Old Mother Shipton’s Cave.

However, visitors will be in for a surprise as the show takes a new approach to her enthralling story.

Visitors will visit Mother Shipton’s Cave as it would have looked in the Victorian age – as England’s oldest visitor attraction.

The team at The York Dungeon have recreated the cave and they are hoping it isn’t just the scenery that’s convincing.

The research team at the venue have been working closely with the staff at Mother Shipton’s Cave to gain a valuable insight into Mother Shipton and their visitor attraction through lectures, visits and sharing experiences.

Visitors to Mother Shipton’s Cave will receive 40% off admission at The York Dungeon until Sunday 1 July.

Displays manager Anna Carline, said: “Most of our shows take place during the life and times of famous Yorkshire characters, such as Guy Fawkes or Dick Turpin.

“But this is the first time our show takes place years after their death.

“We like to think that there is a lot of truth to Mother Shipton’s power and those who step foot into our version of her famous cave, might just come face-to-face with those powers themselves.

“Mother Shipton, an infamous prophetess and witch, is said to have foretold scarily accurate prophecies, including the Great Fire of London, the invention of the internet and even the end of the world.

“As well as being known for her prophecies, the rumour was that Shipton could turn things to stone, also known as petrifying. We now know that this ability was simply down to the mineral rich waters that ran through her cave, leading to a build-up of stone sediment on any objects they passed over.”

Mother Shipton is the second show from Yorkshire Rogues and Legends, The York Dungeon’s yearlong campaign, bringing the stories of famous Yorkshire characters back into the limelight; it follows from their first show, Cartimandua.

The mysterious powers of Mother Shipton is now available to view at the York venue along with 10 other live shows.

Visit www.thedungeons.com/york to find out more about the Mother Shipton show.